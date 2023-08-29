Buffalo Bills put finishing touches on 2023 NFL 53-man roster

It’s official, Bills Mafia! Following a blizzard of roster moves, the Buffalo Bills’ initial 53-man roster is set.

Here’s the first official Buffalo Bills 53-man roster. There are reports that the Bills will place both wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Baylon Spector on Injured Reserve (IR). Both are dealing with hamstring injuries and, if placed on IR, will join edge rusher Von Miller on the sidelines for Buffalo’s first four games.

These moves would leave the Bills with 51 players on the active roster — and will likely happen after 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, August 30. Long snapper Reid Ferguson will then re-join the team following the moves to clear roster space. Additionally, the signing of right tackle Germain Ifedi will become official at that point. Those two additions will once again put the team’s active roster at-capacity with 53 players.

OFFENSE (24 total players)

Quarterback (2)

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Running Back (3)

James Cook

Damien Harris

Latavius Murray

Fullback (1)

Reggie Gilliam

Wide Receiver (6)

Stefon Diggs

Gabe Davis

Khalil Shakir

Deonte Harty

Trent Sherfield

Justin Shorter (reportedly headed to IR)

Tight End (3)

Dawson Knox

Dalton Kincaid

Quintin Morris

Offensive Line (9)

Offensive Tackle (5)

Dion Dawkins

Spencer Brown

Ryan Van Demark

Alec Anderson

Center (2)

Mitch Morse

Ryan Bates (swing)

Offensive Guard (3)

O’Cyrus Torrence

Connor McGovern

David Edwards

DEFENSE (27 total defensive players)

Defensive End/EDGE (5)

Greg Rousseau

Leonard Floyd

Shaq Lawson

A.J. Epenesa

Kingsley Jonathan

Defensive Tackle (5)

Ed Oliver

DaQuan Jones

Jordan Phillips

Tim Settle

Poona Ford

Linebacker (6)

Weakside Linebacker (SAM) (3)

Matt Milano

Dorian Williams

Middle/Strongside Linebacker (MIKE) (2)

Tyrel Dodson

Terrell Bernard

Baylon Spector (reportedly headed to IR)

Tyler Matakevich

Cornerback (7)

Boundary CB (5)

Tre’Davious White

Dane Jackson

Christian Benford

Kaiir Elam

Cam Lewis

Nickel (2)

Taron Johnson

Siran Neal

Safety (4)

Jordan Poyer

Micah Hyde

Damar Hamlin

Taylor Rapp

Specialists (2)

Kicker: Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass Punter: Sam Martin

What do you think about the team’s initial roster, Bills Mafia? Sound off in the comments!