Buffalo Bills put finishing touches on 2023 NFL 53-man roster

It’s official, Bills Mafia! Following a blizzard of roster moves, the Buffalo Bills’ initial 53-man roster is set.
Our initial 53 is set.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 29, 2023
Meet the core: https://t.co/ih2RtC5VGQ@SnapDragonApple | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/05tZU1eA0c
Here’s the first official Buffalo Bills 53-man roster. There are reports that the Bills will place both wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Baylon Spector on Injured Reserve (IR). Both are dealing with hamstring injuries and, if placed on IR, will join edge rusher Von Miller on the sidelines for Buffalo’s first four games.
These moves would leave the Bills with 51 players on the active roster — and will likely happen after 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, August 30. Long snapper Reid Ferguson will then re-join the team following the moves to clear roster space. Additionally, the signing of right tackle Germain Ifedi will become official at that point. Those two additions will once again put the team’s active roster at-capacity with 53 players.
OFFENSE (24 total players)
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen
- Kyle Allen
Running Back (3)
- James Cook
- Damien Harris
- Latavius Murray
Fullback (1)
Reggie Gilliam
Wide Receiver (6)
- Stefon Diggs
- Gabe Davis
- Khalil Shakir
- Deonte Harty
- Trent Sherfield
- Justin Shorter (reportedly headed to IR)
Tight End (3)
- Dawson Knox
- Dalton Kincaid
- Quintin Morris
Offensive Line (9)
Offensive Tackle (5)
- Dion Dawkins
- Spencer Brown
- Ryan Van Demark
- Alec Anderson
Center (2)
- Mitch Morse
- Ryan Bates (swing)
Offensive Guard (3)
- O’Cyrus Torrence
- Connor McGovern
- David Edwards
DEFENSE (27 total defensive players)
Defensive End/EDGE (5)
- Greg Rousseau
- Leonard Floyd
- Shaq Lawson
- A.J. Epenesa
- Kingsley Jonathan
Defensive Tackle (5)
- Ed Oliver
- DaQuan Jones
- Jordan Phillips
- Tim Settle
- Poona Ford
Linebacker (6)
Weakside Linebacker (SAM) (3)
- Matt Milano
- Dorian Williams
Middle/Strongside Linebacker (MIKE) (2)
- Tyrel Dodson
- Terrell Bernard
- Baylon Spector (reportedly headed to IR)
- Tyler Matakevich
Cornerback (7)
Boundary CB (5)
- Tre’Davious White
- Dane Jackson
- Christian Benford
- Kaiir Elam
- Cam Lewis
Nickel (2)
- Taron Johnson
- Siran Neal
Safety (4)
- Jordan Poyer
- Micah Hyde
- Damar Hamlin
- Taylor Rapp
Specialists (2)
- Kicker: Tyler Bass
- Punter: Sam Martin
What do you think about the team’s initial roster, Bills Mafia? Sound off in the comments!
Loading comments...