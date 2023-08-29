 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills put finishing touches on 2023 NFL 53-man roster

The team’s core players turn their attention to Week 1 and the New York Jets

By Matt Byham
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It’s official, Bills Mafia! Following a blizzard of roster moves, the Buffalo Bills’ initial 53-man roster is set.

Here’s the first official Buffalo Bills 53-man roster. There are reports that the Bills will place both wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Baylon Spector on Injured Reserve (IR). Both are dealing with hamstring injuries and, if placed on IR, will join edge rusher Von Miller on the sidelines for Buffalo’s first four games.

These moves would leave the Bills with 51 players on the active roster — and will likely happen after 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, August 30. Long snapper Reid Ferguson will then re-join the team following the moves to clear roster space. Additionally, the signing of right tackle Germain Ifedi will become official at that point. Those two additions will once again put the team’s active roster at-capacity with 53 players.

OFFENSE (24 total players)

Quarterback (2)

  • Josh Allen
  • Kyle Allen

Running Back (3)

  • James Cook
  • Damien Harris
  • Latavius Murray

Fullback (1)

Reggie Gilliam

Wide Receiver (6)

Tight End (3)

  • Dawson Knox
  • Dalton Kincaid
  • Quintin Morris

Offensive Line (9)

Offensive Tackle (5)

  • Dion Dawkins
  • Spencer Brown
  • Ryan Van Demark
  • Alec Anderson

Center (2)

  • Mitch Morse
  • Ryan Bates (swing)

Offensive Guard (3)

  • O’Cyrus Torrence
  • Connor McGovern
  • David Edwards

DEFENSE (27 total defensive players)

Defensive End/EDGE (5)

  • Greg Rousseau
  • Leonard Floyd
  • Shaq Lawson
  • A.J. Epenesa
  • Kingsley Jonathan

Defensive Tackle (5)

  • Ed Oliver
  • DaQuan Jones
  • Jordan Phillips
  • Tim Settle
  • Poona Ford

Linebacker (6)

Weakside Linebacker (SAM) (3)

  • Matt Milano
  • Dorian Williams

Middle/Strongside Linebacker (MIKE) (2)

Cornerback (7)

Boundary CB (5)

  • Tre’Davious White
  • Dane Jackson
  • Christian Benford
  • Kaiir Elam
  • Cam Lewis

Nickel (2)

  • Taron Johnson
  • Siran Neal

Safety (4)

  • Jordan Poyer
  • Micah Hyde
  • Damar Hamlin
  • Taylor Rapp

Specialists (2)

  • Kicker: Tyler Bass
  • Punter: Sam Martin

What do you think about the team’s initial roster, Bills Mafia? Sound off in the comments!

