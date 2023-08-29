Veteran RT Germain Ifedi expected to sign with Buffalo Bills, per report

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Buffalo Bills hosted veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on a free-agent visit Tuesday. And according to Ian Rapport, the Bills are expected to sign Ifedi to their 53-man roster.

Ifedi, 29, was a first-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. Ifedi started 13 games at right guard for the Seahawks as a rookie. He spent three more seasons with Seattle and started 47 more games, all of which came at right tackle. He allowed 21 sacks and committed 52 penalties in his four years with the Seahawks, including an incredible (and league-leading) 19 penalties in his first season at right tackle back in 2017.

After four disappointing seasons in Seattle, Ifedi signed with the Chicago Bears for the 2020 season, starting all 16 games while splitting time between right guard and right tackle. He played in nine games, starting seven, in the 2021 season, as well, but he was slowed by a knee injury that caused him to spend time on injured reserve. In two seasons with the Bears, he committed just nine penalties and allowed just four sacks, showing significant improvement.

Ifedi spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons, appearing on only a handful of snaps on offense and 72 total special teams snaps. He spent this offseason with the Detroit Lions, and he was released on August 27.

Buffalo has looked to add depth behind starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown this offseason, and they thought they’d done just that when they signed veteran Brandon Shell earlier this offseason. However, Shell retired, leaving Buffalo with unproven youngsters in Ryan Van Demark and Alec Anderson as their tackle depth. Both of those players performed well enough this offseason to make David Quessenberry expendable, but with a roster opening available, general manager Brandon Beane added some veteran insurance just in case.

Buffalo’s roster now stands at 53 players, as quarterback Matt Barkley was added to injured reserve upon the initial cut-down, leaving the team with the open spot to sign Ifedi. More moves are expected in the coming days as the team prepares for its first game of the 2023 season, a date with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on September 11.