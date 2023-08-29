Buffalo Bills officially announce 2023 NFL roster moves

Late in the day on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the list of roster moves made to reduce their roster count from 90 to 53 players. There’s likely to be more moves made in the coming days, and we have yet to learn about those players who will sign to the team’s practice squad.

It’s possible many among those released between Sunday and today will find their way to the Bills’ 16-man practice squad.

Today's roster moves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DJYRlEmQhk — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 29, 2023

Exiting Saturday’s preseason finale victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with 90 players, One Bills Drive exercised diligence in reducing their numbers to the required 53-man threshold by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

