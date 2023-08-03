Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 7

The Buffalo Bills are back on the field this morning, ready to tackle the seventh day of training camp. After a day off Wednesday, all eyes will be on the offense to see how they bounce back after a lackluster outing against the Bills’ dynamic defense. The offensive line will be under the biggest microscope, after taking a beating on the gridiron and all over social media.

Buffalo Rumblings podcaster/contributing writer Ajay Cybulski was at camp and summed up well what he watched unfold (as you’ll find in the tweets embedded below). It’s important to keep perspective, and also consider that for every great offensive play we excitedly cheer about in camp, there’s a Bills defender on the other, losing end.

On last night’s episode of Line 2 Gain, Jerry Ostroski interestingly pointed out that it’s more than possible the defensive side of the ball had the play sheet. Having been a part of 10 training camps, Ostroski knows a thing or two about what goes on during camp. It’s more than possible that McDermott got hold of the plays and told the defense they were going to get them on the field Monday. While speculation, it’s a fun anecdote to ponder about the inner workings of an NFL training camp.

Ajay and I are in attendance at camp today. We’ll continue bringing you the latest updates as they unfold.

I’ll say this about the defense today:



The #Bills were doing a ton of double-a gap pressures with single-high looks, and were getting constant pressure all day.



The defense looked good, and won the day. The offense wasn’t able to adjust.#BillsMafia — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 1, 2023

Don’t overreact to the #Bills offensive line today.



Was it good? No, but second day of pads and the Bills were very aggressive and showed a ton of different looks/pressures.



This will only benefit the Bills offense moving forward. There are also two new guys on the O-line, so… — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 1, 2023

A lot of people in my comments are ripping #Bills OT Spencer Brown apart and saying they were right about him and that they could get around him themselves.



It wasn’t just Brown today. It was the entirety of the offensive line. Each play, there were offensive lineman getting… — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 1, 2023

Kay Adams and the crew from “Up & Adams” were at Bills training camp this week, and plenty was shared:

LOLOLOLLLLL at Josh Allen’s take on zodiac signs… I’ve never loved him more pic.twitter.com/uzYtULVYEK — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 2, 2023

“That’s all we talk about is golf and Super Bowls. That’s all our conversation is…”#Bills edge rusher Von Miller says the difference between Josh Allen and the other two QB’s Miller won a Super Bowl with,(Stafford and Manning) is that Josh Allen is one of the boys and he’s… https://t.co/rSJ4pLX6lJ — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 1, 2023

Today’s session is the seventh of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

