90 Buffalo Bills in 90 days: G O’Cyrus Torrence

The Buffalo Bills needed help along the offensive line, and they added that help through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. While the Bills have previously spent much of their capital on offensive tackles, this offseason, they added plenty of depth at guard.

In today’s installment of “90 players in 90 days,” we discuss one of the team’s biggest investments up front — a rookie guard who ma play a big role this season.

Name: O’Cyrus Torrence

Number: 64

Position: G

Height/Weight: 6’5”, 347 pounds

Age: 23 (24 on 1/20/2024)

Experience/Draft: R; selected by Buffalo in the second round (No. 59 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft

College: Florida

Acquired: Second-round draft choice

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Torrence enters the first year of his rookie contract, a four-year pact worth a total of $6,220,978. In 2023, Torrence carries a cap hit of $1,131,087, and the Bills would be on the hook for a dead-cap number of $3,307,120 if they released him.

2022 Recap: Torrence had his finest collegiate season in his final year in school. It was his first season at Florida after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette the year prior. He started 11 games and was highly decorated due to his outstanding play. In addition to being named First-Team All-SEC, he also was a consensus All-American. He is the first Gator guard to earn that distinction. He did not allow a sack in any of his 11 games, which maintained a streak of 46 consecutive games — the duration of his college career — without having allowed a sack. He also earned the highest run-block grade of any NCAA guard from Pro Football Focus (PFF) at 89.9. PFF also ranked him as the 18th-best player in college football in 2022.

Positional outlook: Torrence is in the thick of the battle for a starting spot at guard. Connor McGovern seems to have a hold on the left guard spot, with Ryan Bates serving as Torrence’s main competition at right guard. David Edwards, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Greg Mancz, and Ike Boettger are the other guards, with David Quessenberry listed as a tackle/guard and Tommy Doyle a tackle who has played guard before.

2023 Offseason: Torrence has been given plenty of opportunity at right guard with the first-team offense. He’s been with the second team when he hasn’t run with the ones, so he’s looking like an early contributor in some fashion.

2023 Season outlook: I would have been happy with Buffalo drafting Torrence in the first round, so the fact that they were able to snag tight end Dalton Kincaid and then draft Torrence at the end of Round 2 had me absolutely thrilled. Torrence is a big road-grader type who has the ability to both protect the quarterback and clear space in the run game.

Whether he wins the gig as the starting right guard this year or not, he provides value in that he adds depth to what was a very thin interior offensive line group. If you’d asked me about him starting this year before camp, I’d have told you to pump the brakes a bit. But now? He might be able to beat out Bates, who I’d have thought Buffalo would start at right guard this year before moving him to center next year. The right guard spot is definitely up for grabs, and Torrence is someone to watch intently throughout the preseason.