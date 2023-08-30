Bills Reacts Survey: Will Buffalo defeat NY Jets Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Buffalo Bills finished making roster moves to meet the required 53-man threshold by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday. There’s still some work to be done with players facing potential Injured Reserve paths and adding others to the roster. But let’s begin to turn our focus a bit towards the Bills’ 2023 NFL Week 1 opponent: The New York Jets.

As you’re well aware by now, Buffalo heads to New Jersey to open the season, playing under the Meadowlands lights to close out opening week on Monday Night Football. Like any year, both teams’ rosters have experienced a fair amount of change. We’ve covered the Bills’ moves within these blog walls extensively. But as a reminder, the team’s biggest changes have taken place along the offensive line and at linebacker. Buffalo made a concerted effort to add players to the o-line through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. At linebacker, the Bills lost Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears in free agency, added Dorian Williams in the draft, and chose to stick with in-house options in replacing Edmunds’ role the last five seasons. One Bills Drive also brought in a bunch of new receiving options for Josh Allen, signing Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield in free agency, while selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of April’s draft. Without the benefit of regular-season performance to reflect on, are these moves enough to best the Jets opening week?

The Jets traded for certain future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and then brought some of his Wisconsin friends along for the ride. It remains to be seen which version of Rodgers they get in New Jersey — the HOF player, the malcontent, or a 40-year-old guy pretending to be Rodgers. History tells us to bank on the best version of him, but there’s certainly room to debate otherwise. Of course, the Jets also have an imposing defense, with a very physical second-year cornerback in Sauce Gardner. Running back Breece Hall should return at some point this season, and he’ll look to pick up where he left off, sprinting toward an offensive rookie campaign. Doubling down on the position, the Jets also signed free-agent running back Dalvin Cook. Also entering year two is wide receiver Garrett Wilson (NFL offensive rookie of 2022), who has reportedly entered a very fruitful relationship with Rodgers. But practice and preseason is entirely different from regular-season football. New to the WR room is Mecole Hardman.

So what do you think, Bills Mafia? Will the Buffalo Bills defeat the New York Jets in Week 1 to start their season 1-0, and a game up on the Jets in the AFC East?

