Trade details of Buffalo Bills-NY Giants deal for DE Boogie Basham

In the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo Bills’ decision to trade former 2021 second-round defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, plenty of Bills Mafia caught off guard.

Yesterday’s initial report left plenty of room for speculation, but on Wednesday, Nick Veronica provided clarity with details of the trade between general managers Brandon Beane and Joe Schoen.

The Bills received a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for their 2025 seventh-round pick plus Basham. The Bills save over $1.1 million in cap space this season, and incur a $362,000 dead-cap charge.

The #Bills’ return in the Boogie Basham trade is a pick swap … in 2025. Not the upcoming draft.



The Giants sent their 6th-round pick for the Bills 7th-round pick in 2025. Feels like a ‘get literally anything you can for a player you’re about to cut’ type of deal. #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/ZOa2mkHwF1 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) August 30, 2023

Basham has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Following a strong training camp and preseason, Basham had several paths forward ahead of the 2023 NFL season coming. It was possible that his play showed enough to secure a spot on the team’s active roster. If Basham impressed enough to catch the attention of other teams, then he’d find work outside Orchard Park, NY. Or, as Veronica alluded to, it was always possible that Basham would simply be cut during final roster decisions this week.

In the end, Beane managed to land somewhere in the middle. While losing a second-round draft pick, the team at least gains a future pick instead of just handing Basham his walking papers.