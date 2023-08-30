 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trade details of Buffalo Bills-NY Giants deal for DE Boogie Basham

GM Brandon Beane and the Bills gain a 2025 sixth-round pick in trade with Schoen and the Giants

By Matt Byham
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo Bills’ decision to trade former 2021 second-round defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, plenty of Bills Mafia caught off guard.

Yesterday’s initial report left plenty of room for speculation, but on Wednesday, Nick Veronica provided clarity with details of the trade between general managers Brandon Beane and Joe Schoen.

The Bills received a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for their 2025 seventh-round pick plus Basham. The Bills save over $1.1 million in cap space this season, and incur a $362,000 dead-cap charge.

Basham has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Following a strong training camp and preseason, Basham had several paths forward ahead of the 2023 NFL season coming. It was possible that his play showed enough to secure a spot on the team’s active roster. If Basham impressed enough to catch the attention of other teams, then he’d find work outside Orchard Park, NY. Or, as Veronica alluded to, it was always possible that Basham would simply be cut during final roster decisions this week.

In the end, Beane managed to land somewhere in the middle. While losing a second-round draft pick, the team at least gains a future pick instead of just handing Basham his walking papers.

