Three Buffalo Bills claimed via waivers, per report

With the NFL roster cutdown deadline having come and gone yesterday, hundreds of talented and promising players were subject to the waiver wire as of last night. Today, we learned that three now-former Buffalo Bills players were claimed in the waiver process. Those three players are cornerback Alex Austin, safety Zayne Anderson, and guard Nick Broeker.

Anderson, 26, was claimed by the Green Bay Packers. He had signed a two-year deal with Buffalo in the offseason. He spent his first two professional seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in seven games as a special teamer. He made just one tackle in those seven games, and it happened back in 2021.

Austin, 22, was claimed by the Houston Texans. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Bills in April. He appeared in all three of the team’s preseason games, totaling eight tackles and a pass breakup in that time. He had a good camp and, at 6’1” and 191 pounds, he offered some size and length that most of Buffalo’s current corners don’t have. However, with a solid top-four of Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, and Kaiir Elam, it was going to be tough for the rookie to make the roster.

Broeker, 22, was also claimed by Houston, and he was also a seventh-round pick of the Bills last April. He was a camp favorite thanks to his impressive play, his versatility, and his college football upbringing. Not only did he win the Kent Hull trophy as the best collegiate offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi last season, but he also wore Hull’s number 67 while with Buffalo. Similarly to Austin, Broeker was a victim of stiff competition ahead of him, as the Bills added plenty of talent to the interior of their offensive line this offseason.

One Bills Drive didn’t submit any waiver claims. NFL rules dictate that the players claimed via this process must be placed on the claiming team’s 53-man roster, so teams cannot claim players for the purpose of filling out their practice squad. They must be paid by the claiming team for at least three weeks.

Of the 24 players claimed, Buffalo and the San Francisco 49ers each had three players claimed, which tied for the highest number among all NFL teams.