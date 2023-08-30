The Buffalo Bills had some interesting decisions to make in order to get their active roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s roster deadline.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down who made the roster, who was traded away, and who found themselves on the outside looking in when the cut down deadline came and went.
Buffalo’s 53-man roster finalized
The Bills once again have a deep and talented roster, and competition was intense to crack the 53-man roster. So which players were cut, and which players were surprise additions to the 53-man roster? Plus an analysis of the trade that sent 2021 second-round defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants in a 2025 NFL Draft pick swap, an examination of areas where Buffalo’s roster could still be improved, and more!
- Buffalo Bills announce initial 53-man roster - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills initial 53-man roster is set: What to make of the big moves to get there - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills solidify 53-man roster by announcing 27 cuts - WGR 550
- Sources: Bills’ Von Miller stays on PUP; Damar Hamlin on roster - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Top 5 things to know about the Bills initial 53-man roster | 2023 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills announce moves to get to 53-man roster - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills 53-man roster review: Analysis, observations at every position - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills keep Syracuse product Kingsley Jonathan on initial 53-man roster over 2nd-round pick - newyorkupstate.com
- Meet the 2023 Buffalo Bills: Here is the 53-man roster - Democrat & Chronicle
- Damar Hamlin makes Bills’ 53-man roster: Why it was a foregone conclusion - The Athletic (subscription required)
- After strong preseason, Damar Hamlin makes Bills 53-man roster - Buffalo News
- Analysis: Backup QB, middle LB and OT depth all still concerns after Bills set initial 53-man roster - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills trading former 2nd-round defensive end to the Giants (Reports) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills trade Boogie Basham, but not many other roster cutdown surprises - Democrat & Chronicle
- Kingsley Jonathan, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark on making the team - BuffaloBills.com
Edge rusher Von Miller begins year on PUP list
As the Bills were making roster cuts, the team announced that pass rusher Von Miller will begin the 2023 NFL season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, a move that makes Miller ineligible for the first four games of the season. Miller, who tore his ACL last November, is eligible to return to action for Week 5 when the Bills travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Bills pass rusher Von Miller to begin season on PUP list - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ defensive line crystalizes with Von Miller on PUP, Boogie Basham traded - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Von Miller to remain on PUP list, miss first 4 games: Who will fill in? - The Athletic (subscription required)
Buffalo bolstering offensive line
The Bills have signed free-agent offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, a former first-round draft pick who has started 83 games with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons.
- Report: Bills expected to sign offensive lineman Ifedi - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills adding former first round pick to 53-man roster at offensive tackle - newyorkupstate.com
- Report: Bills eye signing of veteran tackle Germain Ifedi - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills put finishing touches on 2023 NFL 53-man roster - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills officially announce 2023 NFL roster moves - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL roster cuts tracker - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Bills Rookie Report: Multiple draft picks waived on NFL cutdown day - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills place QB Matt Barkley on season-ending Injured Reserve - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Bills’ trade of DE Boogie Basham to Giants disappointing loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Veteran RT Germain Ifedi expected to sign with Buffalo Bills, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills EDGE Von Miller enters 2023 NFL regular season on PUP list - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...