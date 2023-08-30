The Buffalo Bills had some interesting decisions to make in order to get their active roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s roster deadline.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down who made the roster, who was traded away, and who found themselves on the outside looking in when the cut down deadline came and went.

Buffalo’s 53-man roster finalized

The Bills once again have a deep and talented roster, and competition was intense to crack the 53-man roster. So which players were cut, and which players were surprise additions to the 53-man roster? Plus an analysis of the trade that sent 2021 second-round defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants in a 2025 NFL Draft pick swap, an examination of areas where Buffalo’s roster could still be improved, and more!

Edge rusher Von Miller begins year on PUP list

As the Bills were making roster cuts, the team announced that pass rusher Von Miller will begin the 2023 NFL season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, a move that makes Miller ineligible for the first four games of the season. Miller, who tore his ACL last November, is eligible to return to action for Week 5 when the Bills travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo bolstering offensive line

The Bills have signed free-agent offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, a former first-round draft pick who has started 83 games with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons.

