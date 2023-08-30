Buffalo Bills announce 2023 team captains

The Buffalo Bills have announced their nine team captains, as voted on by the players. Some are returning to the role while others are brand new.

The Bills’ captains on offense are quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, plus wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. This is the fifth-straight year for Allen wearing the “C” on his jersey. Diggs steps back into the role for his third-straight season, while for Morse it’s his second appointment. Gabe Davis makes his debut appearance as a captain in 2023.

On defense, three standout players were once again chosen as captains. All-Pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, as well as edge rusher Von Miller all will rep the “C” this season. For Poyer, 2023 marks his fourth selection, while Hyde returns for a third term. Miller, in his second season with the Bills, will also return for his second season as a captain.

Special teams stalwart Tyler Matakevich, a linebacker by trade, will once again be a captain — the third time he’s been chosen by the team.

Last season, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Taiwan Jones were both captains. With their departure, an opportunity was created — of which Gabe Davis has earned. The team had nine captains last season, one more than the Buffalo Bills will roll with for the upcoming season.