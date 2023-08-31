One day after trimming their active roster down to the required 53 players, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott set about finalizing the team’s practice squad roster.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down who Buffalo signed to its practice squad and what kind of impact those players could have for the Bills this year.

Bills finalize their practice squad roster

Buffalo’s practice squad features some intriguing names, including linebacker Christian Kirksey, who could be in the running for the starting middle linebacker role, and speedy wide receiver Andy Isabella, the training camp darling and fan favorite.

Get caught up on the players who make up Buffalo’s practice squad, including quarterback Shane Buechele, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the league’s practice squad rules.

8 captains named for 2023 season

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, linebacker Von Miller, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and linebacker and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich will serve as team captains for the upcoming season.

Even more Bills news and notes

Examining the impact the loss of future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller will have on Buffalo’s defense, plus good news on the injury front as starting left guard Connor McGovern, linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Khalil Shakir all returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and more!

