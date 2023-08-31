FOCO Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs Mini BigHeads Ltd. Ed. bobble

When the latest Buffalo Bills jerseys drop as the new season gets underway, palpable excitement builds for many Buffalo Bills fans. But why is it such a big deal? Football is a game we love and part of that love is opening up our wallets/accounts and shelling out some dough to prove it. Most of us are guilty of buying Bills fan gear, decor, and collectables — and FOCO just dropped an item that might make it onto some of our wish lists.
To be fair, I don’t know how many wish lists this will land on, but I do know that the number of “wants” is likely to exceed the number of “gets.” The Stefon Diggs Mini BigHeads bobble is limited to just 96 units. The pint-sized Diggsy bobble measures in at 4.5”, which is less than half the height of the typical BigHead bobble. He’s so tiny! That means the home uni-wearing, in-stride, Stefon Diggs would make a good addition for fans looking for something to decorate the office or if you’re running out of space on your shelves at home.
Some might even see an opportunity for a mini Diggs to land on their dashboard.
Available for pre-order now, the smaller bobble also comes at a smaller price of $25. FOCO’s official listing points out the hand-painted and handcrafted nature of their bobbles. If you’re more into testimonials, you may remember I have an Allen one from FOCO and will personally tell you that these are not cheap, lightweight plastic.
And hey, maybe this isn’t your thing. FOCO has a ton of items for Bills fans. Here’s the link to the full Buffalo Bills collection.
