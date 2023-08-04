Bills RT Spencer Brown tweaks back during training camp Thursday

As Thursday’s practice was wrapping up at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY, Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown was forced to leave and receive attention from the trainers due to an apparent back injury.

At the end of of practice, Bills OT Spencer Brown left the field walking with obvious stiffness and accompanied by several trainers. He looked extremely uncomfortable and could not bend over to pick up his helmet. He has a history of back problems. — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) August 3, 2023

Just saw Spencer Brown speeding past on his electric bicycle en route to the dining hall. https://t.co/7TS9VBkblA — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 3, 2023

Brown already had back surgery last offseason and has dealt with various back injuries throughout his young football career thus far, so this injury is certainly worth monitoring as we move forward through training camp. Considering he was unable to bend down to grab his helmet, this is quite concerning — especially since the Bills’ offensive line remains possibly the biggest question mark as the regular season nears. Back injuries tend to linger, too, which only makes the situation worse.

It’s still unknown whether or not Brown being seen on an “electric bicycle” indicates if he was in any sort of pain after practice. Nonetheless, it is a very interesting situation to monitor as the preseason and eventually Week 1 against the New York Jets approaches.