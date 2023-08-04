 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills Training Camp 2023: “Return of the Blue and Red” scrimmage open thread

We’re talking about practice!

By Matt Byham
Buffalo Bills Training Camp Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills took the field for this summer’s “Return of the Blue & Red” scrimmage at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The annual event marks a return of the full team to their home turf , taking in a break of sorts at the halfway point of training camp.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and linebacker Matt Milano were held out of tonight’s practice due to general soreness.

Someone made Josh Allen a blue helmet, which might be the ultimate alternate uniform troll.

The team is off tomorrow, and will return to Rochester, NY for an 11:45 a.m. EDT practice on Sunday at St. John Fisher University.

The Bills will close their 23rd year at Fisher on Thursday, August 10 with a 9:45 a.m. EDT practice. The team welcomes the Indianapolis Colts to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, August 12 for a 1 p.m. start. The Bills then travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19 in a 6:30 p.m. EDT preseason game before closing out their preseason slate with a 1 p.m. EDT road date against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 26.

Make sure to follow along with the Bills’ official Twitter account and Buffalo Rumblings on Twitter as live action unfolds this evening.

