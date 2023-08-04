Buffalo Bills Training Camp 2023: “Return of the Blue and Red” scrimmage open thread

The Buffalo Bills took the field for this summer’s “Return of the Blue & Red” scrimmage at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The annual event marks a return of the full team to their home turf , taking in a break of sorts at the halfway point of training camp.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and linebacker Matt Milano were held out of tonight’s practice due to general soreness.

Someone made Josh Allen a blue helmet, which might be the ultimate alternate uniform troll.

Last year it was the red helmet for Josh Allen at the open practice. This year it’s the blue. pic.twitter.com/Ga1xsfuZSH — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) August 4, 2023

a much closer look at the blue helmet allen is wearing #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9VIYdXbxpW — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 4, 2023

Josh Allen to Gabe Davis over the middle.



Get used to it. Elam in coverage. #BillsMafia — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 4, 2023

Deonte Harty continues to get first-team reps at punt return.



That has stayed consistent this whole week. #BillsMafia — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 4, 2023

First play of the scrimmage:



James Cook 40-yard scamper. #BillsMafia — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 4, 2023

The team is off tomorrow, and will return to Rochester, NY for an 11:45 a.m. EDT practice on Sunday at St. John Fisher University.

The Bills will close their 23rd year at Fisher on Thursday, August 10 with a 9:45 a.m. EDT practice. The team welcomes the Indianapolis Colts to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, August 12 for a 1 p.m. start. The Bills then travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19 in a 6:30 p.m. EDT preseason game before closing out their preseason slate with a 1 p.m. EDT road date against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 26.

