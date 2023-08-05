Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen buys a beach house in California

Back in July, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put down some roots in his home state of California when he dropped a cool $7.2 million on a beach house in Dana Point. The one-story house is located in Monarch Bay, an exclusive gated community with access to the Monarch Bay Beach Club.

With a golf course sitting right by the ocean, fine dining, a lawn bar, and plenty of outside activities such as hiking and swimming, the athletic quarterback now has the perfect getaway house for himself and his new girlfriend, singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld. In fact, the purchase may have been made with her in mind. Allen’s beach house is situated just 60 miles south of Los Angeles, where Steinfeld owns an $8 million Encino mansion.

Situated near famed Monarch Beach, Josh’s vacation home sits on an almost 12,000-square foot lot with a private backyard with an access gate to Monarch Bay’s private park. According to the Zillow listing, “The home is tastefully designed with four bedrooms and three en-suite bathrooms, family room that opens to the backyard, dining room, kitchen and a foyer. The backyard has plenty of room to expand the home or add a large pool.”

With all of the hard work he has put in with the Bills over the years, we think Allen deserves this luxury. Along with his permanent home in beautiful Orchard Park, NY, QB1 has certainly been busy creating a dream life for himself. Winning a Super Bowl with the Bills would definitely be the very sweet, delicious icing on the cake.