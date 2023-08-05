NFL 2023 Top 100 list: Bills WR Stefon Diggs slots in at 16

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has landed at No. 16 on this year’s list of the Top 100 players in the NFL.

Diggs moved up 10 spots from last year’s list (No. 26 in 2022). Since arriving in Buffalo, Stefon Diggs has been key to quarterback Josh Allen’s ascendance as one of the league’s most talented and accomplished signal callers. So, too, has Diggs benefited from pairing with Allen.

With the Bills, Diggs has seen his career skyrocket, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020, and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2022. Diggs has also become a three-time Pro Bowl receiver (2020-2022), and led the NFL in receptions and yards in 2020. Diggs now holds Bills franchise records for receptions (127) and yards (1,535), both gained during Buffalo’s 2020 NFL season.

Diggs joined the Buffalo Bills after general manager Brandon Beane made a blockbuster offseason trade, sending the Minnesota Vikings a cache of draft picks — a 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. The Vikings used that first-round pick to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Last season, Diggs had 108 receptions (on 154 targets) for 1,429 yards (13.2 ypc), with 11 TDs. In three seasons with the Bills, Diggs has 338 receptions (on 484 targets) for 4,189 yards (12.4 ypc), with 29 TDs.

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

It will be interesting to see who finishes closer to the top among the league’s other wideouts. Diggs was ahead of the following receivers:

A.J. Brown (22)

CeeDee Lamb (34)

Ja’Marr Chase (39)

Jaylen Waddle (44)

Cooper Kupp (47)

Mike Evans (53)

Deebo Samuel (61)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (67)

Garrett Wilson (74)

DeAndre Hopkins (90)

Terry McLaurin (94)

DeVonta Smith (100)

If you have an NFL+ account, you can watch the video created to mark Stefon Diggs’ inclusion on the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2023.