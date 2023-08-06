During Friday night’s “Return of the Blue and Red” scrimmage, the Buffalo Bills practiced in front of 35,000 members of Bills Mafia at Highmark Stadium.
For many Bills, it was their first chance to experience taking the field before the rowdy Buffalo faithful. In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we lead off with key observations from the “Return of the Blue and Red” scrimmage, including discussing who has emerged as the favorite to win the middle linebacker and second cornerback roles.
Thoughts from “Return of the Blue and Red”
It’s become an annual tradition during the team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University. The Bills take a break from camp to hold practice before their home fans at Highmark Stadium, and this year, several players enjoyed noteworthy performances during the scrimmage. Linked here: How Tyrel Dodson may be emerging as the starting middle linebacker and how Kaiir Elam may be pulling away in the race to win the CB2 job.
Plus, whose stock is rising — a group that includes wide receivers Gabe Davis and Andy Isabella, running back Latavius Murray, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa — and whose stock is falling — including linebacker Terrel Bernard, offensive tackles David Quessenberry and Brandon Shell, cornerback Christian Benford, and quarterback Kyle Allen, and hear from safety Damar Hamlin on his emotional return to practice at Highmark Stadium.
Observations from training camp, Day 7
Kaiir Elam was among those who stood out from Day 7 of Bills training camp, as the second-year cornerback seems poised to win the starting role opposite Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White. Plus, wide receiver Andy Isabella and safety Taylor Rapp are settling in nicely with their new team, starting right tackle Spencer Brown suffered an injury, and defensive end Greg Rousseau is showcasing his versatility.
Even more Bills news and notes
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is once again listed as one of the NFL’s Top 100 players. Plus, we get an update on edge rusher Von Miller’s availability for Week 1, hear from quarterback Josh Allen on whether he’d star on the next season of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback,’ and more!
