Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 8

The Buffalo Bills return to the gridiron for their eighth day of training camp at St. John Fisher University. The team made its annual trek back to Orchard Park, NY for this summer’s “Return of the Blue and Red” scrimmage in front of 35,000 fans.

Of notable concern coming out of that scrimmage was Kyle Allen’s play. There were at least three instances of fumbled snaps while he operated with the first-team offense. It’s almost certain the Bills will look to correct that issue during today’s session, but there’s growing concern for the quality of depth behind quarterback Josh Allen.

Second-year running back James Cook continues to impress, most recently on his first touch at Friday’s scrimmage — taking it for 40 yards. Dalton Kincaid continues to be the talk of the summer, and Bills Mafia can’t wait to see him in action during the regular season.

The defense continues its impressive ways, a highly aggressive unit that appears ready to take full advantage in key situations this season. The questions now revolve around how head coach Sean McDermott will handle the detailed work of defensive play calling while maintaining his 30,000-ft view of the team during games.

A fair number of the Buffalo Rumblings team will be in attendance for today’s session. Keep an eye on our Twitter for coverage as we’re able to share.

Today’s session is the eighth of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

Make sure to follow along with the Bills’ official Twitter account and Buffalo Rumblings on Twitter as live action unfolds this morning.

For more information about all there is to see and do at Bills training camp, head over to the team’s official page.