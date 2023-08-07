The Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher University on Sunday for training camp, and in today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we offer up observations from Day 9, including how cornerback Christian Benford played his way back into the CB2 competition.

Observations from Day 9 of training camp

The competition to claim the Bills’ CB2 role opposite Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White is one of the more entertaining training camp battles. Up until Sunday, the prevalent thought was that Christian Benford had fallen behind his teammates in the race for the starting job, with Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson taking the majority of the first-team reps. Until Sunday, when Benford started and received the majority of the reps, recording a pair of interceptions to insert himself back into the competition.

Plus, learn how edge rusher Greg Rousseau and wide receiver Gabe Davis are continuing to stand out at camp, and how defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to the practice field after being activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Checking in on the MLB competition

The Bills are trusting their internal options to step up and take over the starting middle linebacker role for the 2023 season. Linked here: why veteran Tyrel Dodson might have the upper hand, plus hear from linebackers coach Bobby Babich on why the competition hasn’t been decided yet.

Even more Bills news and notes

As quarterback Josh Allen learns to limit how much he’s getting hit, he discusses getting the wind knocked out of him during camp. We also find out why new running back Damien Harris is excited to be with the Bills, hear about the surreal first meeting between Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy and current Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, and more!

