The Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher University on Sunday for training camp, and in today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we offer up observations from Day 9, including how cornerback Christian Benford played his way back into the CB2 competition.
Observations from Day 9 of training camp
The competition to claim the Bills’ CB2 role opposite Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White is one of the more entertaining training camp battles. Up until Sunday, the prevalent thought was that Christian Benford had fallen behind his teammates in the race for the starting job, with Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson taking the majority of the first-team reps. Until Sunday, when Benford started and received the majority of the reps, recording a pair of interceptions to insert himself back into the competition.
Plus, learn how edge rusher Greg Rousseau and wide receiver Gabe Davis are continuing to stand out at camp, and how defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to the practice field after being activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform list.
- Bills’ Christian Benford has big day in CB2 audition on Day 9 of training camp (Observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Top 3 things to know from Day 9 of Bills Training Camp - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills observations: Greg Rousseau stands out, Christian Benford makes CB2 race interesting - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Jordan Phillips activated off PUP, returns to Bills practice - WGR 550
- Observations: Jordan Phillips activated, eyes Bills’ season opener against Jets - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips activated off PUP list - Buffalo News
Checking in on the MLB competition
The Bills are trusting their internal options to step up and take over the starting middle linebacker role for the 2023 season. Linked here: why veteran Tyrel Dodson might have the upper hand, plus hear from linebackers coach Bobby Babich on why the competition hasn’t been decided yet.
- Observations: While no deadline, competition at middle linebacker may be narrowing for Bills - Buffalo News
- In battle at middle linebacker, Dodson may have the edge over Bernard - Democrat & Chronicle
- Babich: Still an open competition at middle linebacker - WGR 550
Even more Bills news and notes
As quarterback Josh Allen learns to limit how much he’s getting hit, he discusses getting the wind knocked out of him during camp. We also find out why new running back Damien Harris is excited to be with the Bills, hear about the surreal first meeting between Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy and current Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, and more!
- Josh Allen embraces training camp hits, challenges - Buffalo News
- Damien Harris loves joining former rival Bills and brings championship pedigree - Democrat & Chronicle
- As Marv Levy turns 98, Bills coach Sean McDermott describes their ‘surreal’ first meeting - Buffalo News
- Quarterback Tiers: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and the rest of the best of 10 years - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Ryan O’Halloran: A healthy Bradley Chubb is one of Miami’s top keys to contending in AFC East - Buffalo News
- Ron Raccuia’s ousting, Bills’ front-office shakeup yield more questions than answers - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills GM Brandon Beane wins $50,000 golf bet for charity from Pat McAfee - Buffalo News
