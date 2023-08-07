 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Bills training camp: Jordan Phillips returns to practice, Cam Lewis avoids serious injury

Good news for the Bills on the injury front as the final week of training camp gets underway

By AubergerR
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips started training camp on the PUP list after injuring his shoulder at the end of last season, but on Sunday, he was officially back with the team — although in a limited capacity.

Phillips originally injured his shoulder in last season’s Week 13 win over the New England Patriots when the defensive tackle dove at quarterback Mac Jones. Phillips missed a couple of games with a torn labrum before returning for Week 16. However, the 30-year-old lineman reinjured his shoulder two weeks later — once again while playing the New England Patriots — resulting in the need for rotator cuff repair surgery during the offseason.

In this morning’s press conference, head coach Sean McDermott said that it’s good for Phillips to be able to participate in walk-throughs with the team now and that it will help him get mentally ready for game-action. The Bills coach, who is also calling the defensive plays for the team this season, said that he wasn’t sure how much action Phillips would see in Monday’s practice.

In other injury news provided by McDermott before Monday’s practice kicked off, it was stated that Ed Oliver, Isiah Coulter, Cam Lewis, and Reggie Gilliam would not practice.

Lewis being listed with a groin injury is a relief to those who watched Sunday’s practice when the safety hit the ground hard after attempting an interception during team drills. The versatile back, who is listed at both the safety and cornerback positions on the team’s roster, laid on the ground surrounded by teammates who called for medical staff. However, after some time, he was able to leave the field and head to the medical tent under his own power.

Oliver was listed as having back soreness while Coulter has been dealing with a knee injury for about a week and Gilliam is struggling with a groin injury.

The Bills are in their final week of training camp at St. John Fisher University before they begin preseason play on Saturday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

In This Stream

Stream: 2023 Buffalo Bills Training Camp

View all 26 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...