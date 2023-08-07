Buffalo Bills training camp: Jordan Phillips returns to practice, Cam Lewis avoids serious injury

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips started training camp on the PUP list after injuring his shoulder at the end of last season, but on Sunday, he was officially back with the team — although in a limited capacity.

Phillips originally injured his shoulder in last season’s Week 13 win over the New England Patriots when the defensive tackle dove at quarterback Mac Jones. Phillips missed a couple of games with a torn labrum before returning for Week 16. However, the 30-year-old lineman reinjured his shoulder two weeks later — once again while playing the New England Patriots — resulting in the need for rotator cuff repair surgery during the offseason.

Confirmations from TBN's @ryanohalloran on #Bills Jordan Phillips.



-Originally tore his labrum in Wk 13 vs Pats, stating he dislocated it.



-Tore the RC in Wk 18 on a double team.



-He underwent surgery on 2/14, 3 wks later.



-Plans for team drills 8/16.https://t.co/XiQP8Hn6Av — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) August 6, 2023

In this morning’s press conference, head coach Sean McDermott said that it’s good for Phillips to be able to participate in walk-throughs with the team now and that it will help him get mentally ready for game-action. The Bills coach, who is also calling the defensive plays for the team this season, said that he wasn’t sure how much action Phillips would see in Monday’s practice.

In other injury news provided by McDermott before Monday’s practice kicked off, it was stated that Ed Oliver, Isiah Coulter, Cam Lewis, and Reggie Gilliam would not practice.

Lewis being listed with a groin injury is a relief to those who watched Sunday’s practice when the safety hit the ground hard after attempting an interception during team drills. The versatile back, who is listed at both the safety and cornerback positions on the team’s roster, laid on the ground surrounded by teammates who called for medical staff. However, after some time, he was able to leave the field and head to the medical tent under his own power.

Bills DB Cam Lewis went down hard after an interception attempt during team drills. Teammates immediately called for athletic trainers to come on the field. Lewis was sitting upright on the field after his initial check before walking to the medical tent under his own power. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 6, 2023

Oliver was listed as having back soreness while Coulter has been dealing with a knee injury for about a week and Gilliam is struggling with a groin injury.

The Bills are in their final week of training camp at St. John Fisher University before they begin preseason play on Saturday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.