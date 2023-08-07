Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has an injury scare during today’s practice

Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback, provided a moment of panic for all of Bills Mafia on Monday when he was seen being escorted through the tunnel by Bills head trainer Nate Breske.

It was reported that the quarterback was back on the field within minutes of his departure.

Josh Allen and LT Dion Dawkins both left today’s practice. Allen was escorted through the tunnel by #Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske but returned 18 minutes later. Dawkins left prior to the second team period, was replaced by David Quessenberry, returned to field w/o pads — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 7, 2023

While details haven’t been released as to what was bothering Allen, it isn’t the first injury scare the quarterback has provided the Bills’ coaching staff with this summer.

Last week, Allen was seen limping after a play during 11x11 drills on August 1. He was attended to then by trainers before standing under his own power and continuing to glance at his lower right leg. It was reported that he may have been kicked in the leg that day.

Allen is known for his aggressive style of play, and needing to have him protect himself more is often a topic of discussion during interviews. While his win-at-all-costs style can be exciting, let’s hope the quarterback, who is currently playing on a $258-million contract, can tone it down — at least through the rest of training camp.