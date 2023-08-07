Buffalo Bills training camp: LT Dion Dawkins injures hand on Monday

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins left today’s training camp practice with an athletic trainer and didn’t return to the playing field.

While details about what specifically sent the offensive lineman to the locker room haven’t been made available, he was later seen with a brace on his right hand and was watching his teammates finish the day’s practice.

Bills LT Dion Dawkins banged his hand in practice today, and is considered day to day. — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 7, 2023

LT Dion Dawkins left the field during practice with an athletic trainer and returned with a light brace on his right hand. He did not return to practice, but came back out on the field to watch. pic.twitter.com/REXXOKQf1R — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 7, 2023

Dawkins is entering his seventh season in the NFL, having been drafted by the Bills during the second round of the NFL Draft in 2017 and playing in 95 games for the team, starting 89 of those. Dawkins signed an extension with the Bills in 2020 that will keep him in Buffalo for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

With a line that struggled to protect quarterback Josh Allen at times last year and that saw a slew of injuries during the 2023 season, Dawkins is going to be needed for his leadership and veteran presence.

We’ll update you here at Buffalo Rumblings with more information as it becomes available.