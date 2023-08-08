The Buffalo Bills dealt with a number of injury scares during Day 10 of training camp Monday at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY, including seeing star quarterback Josh Allen and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins suffer injuries during practice.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the severity of those injuries and examining other key takeaways from training camp.

Observations from Day 10 of training camp

Every team’s top priority during training camp is to avoid the injury bug, and on Monday, during one of the more physical practices the team has held during camp, the Bills saw quarterback Josh Allen and his blindside protector, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, leave practice with injuries.

Dawkins is considered day-to-day with a right hand injury, while Allen later returned and displayed his pin-point accuracy. What else stood out from Day 10 of camp? Rookie tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid made an acrobatic, one-handed catch in traffic, a few altercations broke out, rookie guard O’Cyrus had an up-and-down session, wide receiver Trent Sherfield continued his breakout performance at camp, and cornerback Christian Benford came down with another big interception. Oh, and the Bills had a Hall of Fame guest: Syracuse University’s head men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, who along with his wife, Juli, and son, Jimmy, enjoyed seeing Buffalo’s practice leading up to a “special year.”

QB Josh Allen ranks 8th on NFL’s Top 100 list

Coming off a 2022 season that saw him pass for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns and add 762 rushing yards with seven touchdowns, Josh Allen checks in at No. 8 on the NFL Network’s annual NFL Top 100 list.

Even more Bills news and notes

The expectations for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he continues to work his way back from last season’s scary cardiac arrest incident. We also hear from linebacker Terrel Bernard as he attempts to win the starting middle linebacker job, find out how head coach Sean McDermott is adjusting to serving as Buffalo’s head coach and defensive coordinator, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings