NFL 2023 Top 100 list: Bills QB Josh Allen leaps to No. 8

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has hurdled his way into the top ten on this year’s list of the Top 100 players in the NFL. His peers voted him the eighth-best player in the league. This marks the highest ranking in Allen’s career so far, up five positions from No 13 on last year’s list.

When the Bills drafted Allen, much was unknown about his potential and future with the team. Bills Mafia had seen quarterback after quarterback come and go, either through the draft or via free agency. But general manager Brandon Beane had a feeling about Allen, and his bold move to draft QB17 has paid off.

Allen has already begun re-writing the franchise’s record books, and his star continues to rise. Having just turned 27 at the end of May, Allen’s ceiling continues to occupy rarefied air.

Last season, Allen completed 359 of 567 passes (63.3%) for 4,283 yards, with 35 TDs and 14 INTs; adding 124 rushes for 762 yards with 7 TDs. His 71.4% QBR rating was good for second in the NFL. Allen has been an NFL MVP candidate, an Offensive Player of the Year contender, and has earned Pro Bowl honors during both the 2020 and 2022 NFL seasons. During the 2020 season, he added second-team All-Pro to his resume.

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

There are very few items left on the list for Allen to accomplish, but each of them represent the most elusive and difficult accolades and honors.

As one of the NFL’s premiere dual-threat QBs, and someone who ad-libs with the best of the best, Allen remains focused on the task at hand, ready to begin the necessary work that will undoubtedly build his already lofty resume.

Despite his success last season, Allen also contributed 13 fumbles. That may have played into his ranking for this year’s list. It’s hard to imagine seven players better than Josh Allen, whether you’re a Bills fan or not. Allen comes in as the fourth-best QB on this year’s list, behind Patrick Mahomes (1), Jalen Hurts (3), and Joe Burrow (6).