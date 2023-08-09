It’s been a common theme of the last few offseasons for the Buffalo Bills. In order to take that next step forward, the team needs to find ways to generate more pressure on the quarterback and come up with more game-changing plays — something that starts with Buffalo’s pass rushers and defensive tackles.

If the Bills need a blueprint, they can look at the Philadelphia Eagles, who last season rode a dominant pass-rushing presence to an NFC Championship and an appearance in the Super Bowl. The Eagles saw four players record at least 11 sacks in 2022, and Buffalo’s defensive line has been working hard to mimic the success Philadelphia enjoyed last year.

In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss why the pressure is on Buffalo’s defensive line to generate more pressure on the quarterback and make more impact plays this year.

Pressure is on Buffalo’s pass rush to get after the QB

This offseason, the Bills inked veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal, extended defensive tackle Ed Oliver, brought in defensive tackle Poona Ford, and re-signed defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to complement a defensive line that also features future Hall of Famer edge rusher Von Miller and up-and-coming edge rusher Greg Rousseau.

Buffalo’s defensive line knows it needs to generate more pressures, more pass breakups, and more sacks while making more of an impact on the game, and its pass rushers have set a lofty goal for the upcoming year: “put the league on notice and dominate to the best of all of our capabilities,” according to defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

Learn why domination is the goal for Buffalo’s defensive line, find out why the Bills’ defense has the potential to be great in 2023, and hear from defensive end A.J. Epenesa on how he plans on playing a pivotal role as the Bills set their sights on the Super Bowl.

Updates on Buffalo’s wide receivers

The Buffalo Bills seem poised to once again feature one of the NFL’s most dynamic aerial attacks, led by quarterback Josh Allen and Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Learn how Diggs has been virtually unguardable so far during training camp, see what the Bills’ receivers are doing to improve their yards after the catch, learn why Andy Isabella has a “serious shot” at making Buffalo’s roster, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Read thoughts on Buffalo’s first unofficial depth chart since opening training camp, hear how safety Taylor Rapp fits into Buffalo’s defense as a key puzzle piece, find out how starting guard Ryan Bates incorporated a new diet to better prepare for the upcoming season, get to know starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings