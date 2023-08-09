Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 9

The Buffalo Bills are back on the field for their ninth day of training camp in front of Bills Mafia at St. John Fisher University. This marks the team’s first action in front of fans since Sunday’s practice.

If you missed it, Josh Allen wants the world to know he’s a regular guy.

We promise that @JoshAllenQB is a real fun regular guy.



Watch QB1 mic'd up for our Return of the Blue & Red practice: https://t.co/jzsudUWSKW@GEICO | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D4Co30wZuh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 8, 2023

Dalton Kincaid doing Dalton Kincaid things:

Sunday’s practice produced a number of injury news, with Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, and Cam Lewis all getting banged up. Allen was back on the field after a short time with trainers, and Dion Dawkins has been spotted practicing today.

It appears that Jordan Poyer is not practicing, per Bills Beat and Sideline reporter, Sal Capaccio:

Dion Dawkins is practicing today.



Jordan Poyer is not. He is standing on the sidelines.



Ed Oliver also on sidelines not practicing. Been dealing with back soreness. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) August 9, 2023

Lewis, Reggie Gilliam, and Damien Harris appear to be spectators for today’s practice.

Have also not seen FB Reggie Gilliam, DB Cam Lewis and RB Damien Harris dressed for Wednesday’s practice https://t.co/pnxevqpLZA — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 9, 2023

Running back Nyheim Hines had successful surgery to repair his torn ACL. He now begins the recovery process in hopes of a strong return during the 2024 NFL season.

As always, consider this your open thread to talk about and share any Bills-related news. As available, we’ll update this post with important tweets at the bottom of the page.

Today’s session is the eighth of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

