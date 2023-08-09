John Murphy makes appearance at Buffalo Bills training camp

During Wednesday’s training camp session at St. John Fisher University, longtime Buffalo Bills Radio network broadcaster John Murphy made his first appearance since suffering a stroke this past January.

After Murphy’s medical emergency, Chris Brown of “One Bills Live” took over for “Murph” on an interim basis. Brown called the Bills’ Week 17 and 18 matchups before sitting in the play-by-play chair for both of Buffalo’s NFL playoff games.

With the “Voice of the Bills” in attendance at camp this week, signs point to a positive recovery path for the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame inductee.

Amazing to hear my guy John Murphy is back at #Bills camp today. Right where he belongs. Continued grace on your journey to recovery, Murph. Can't wait until you are back in the booth. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) August 9, 2023

Previously, Murph’s family has shared updates on his recovery, using the team’s official channels to inform fans that he continues to make progress on a daily basis.

Earlier this offseason, the Bills announced that Chris Brown would continue serving as play-by-play announcer on an interim basis.

Murphy has a long and storied career with the Bills, and the greater Western New York broadcasting realm. He has been the Bills’ play-by-play announcer since Van Miller’s retirement following the 2003 season. Prior to his current role, Murphy was the color commentator alongside Miller from 1984-1989 and 1994-2003. Additionally, he was the host of The John Murphy Show/One Bills Live from 2012-2020.

We continue to offer our words of support to John Murphy and his family as they navigate through this challenging journey. Hopefully, in time we’ll all hear Murph’s familiar and fantastic voice calling Bills games!