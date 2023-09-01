It’s been a whirlwind week for general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills, who, like their NFL counterparts had to trim down their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

After making a round of roster cuts and signing 16 players to the team’s practice squad, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from Beane on what went into his decision-making surrounding Buffalo’s roster.

Beane addressed the timeline for future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller returning to the team, the competition to claim the starting middle linebacker job, the signing of offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, and more!

GM Brandon Beane on the state of the Bills roster

During a press conference, Beane discussed some of the difficult decisions he had to make to get Buffalo’s roster down to 53 active players, including the thought process behind trading away 2021 second-round selection Boogie Basham and the decision to keep Miller on the PUP list to start the season.

WRs Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs reflect on being captain

Two of Buffalo’s wide receivers — Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis — were named as Bills captains for the 2023 NFL season. We hear why Davis is honored to join his veterans as a first-time captain, and why this year’s honor means more for Diggs.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how Bills fans can win quarterback Josh Allen’s truck, find out how you can follow along as safety Damar Hamlin surprises his grandmother with a home renovation, discover when Micah Hyde’s annual charity softball game is taking place next year, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings