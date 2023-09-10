Quick Out: New York Jets Opponent Preview

The Buffalo Bills will open their 2023 campaign on the road in New Jersey against the New York Jets. Here’s a quick debrief on Gang Green ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown.

2022 Season Review

The Jets finished in last place in the AFC East with a 7-10-0 record. After that relatively poor finish, the Jets brought in quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a few of his friends.

Head Coach

Robert Saleh remains the coach of the Jets — this will be his third season as their head coach. Over the previous two seasons he’s amassed an 11-23-0 record, which is good for a 0.324 winning percentage. Prior to taking over the Jets, Salah was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons.

Offensive Coordinator

One of the many friends Aaron Rodgers brought with him is new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Bills fans may remember him for serving as Buffalo’s OC for two seasons under then head coach Doug Marrone. Hackett spent (most of) last season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Those Broncos ranked 32nd in the league in points per game and 21st in yards per game. Things didn’t go as planned and management said goodbye to Hackett before season’s end.

Defensive Coordinator

Running the defense under Saleh is Jeff Ulbrich. Just like Saleh, this will be Ulbrich’s third season on New York. The Jets’ defense ranked fourth last season in both points per game against and yards-per-game against.

Offensive Starters

QB : Aaron Rodgers

: Aaron Rodgers RB : Breece Hall

: Breece Hall FB : Nick Bawden

: Nick Bawden WR : Garrett Wilson

: Garrett Wilson WR : Allen Lazard

: Allen Lazard TE : C.J. Uzomah

: C.J. Uzomah TE : Tyler Conklin

: Tyler Conklin LT : Duane Brown

: Duane Brown LG : Laken Tomlinson

: Laken Tomlinson C : Conor McGovern

: Conor McGovern RG : Alijah Vera-Tucker

: Alijah Vera-Tucker RT: Mekhi Becton

Defensive Starters