2023 NFL Week 1 Sunday open thread

Are you ready for some football, Bills Mafia? It’s kickoff weekend in the NFL and, while the Buffalo Bills don’t play until Monday Night Football rolls around, there’s plenty of action to keep you happy this first Sunday.
There’s only one AFC East matchup in Week 1, which is of course Bills vs. the New York Jets. But the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots face tough competition to open the season. Both teams kick off at 4:25 p.m. EDT, with the Dolphins out west taking on the Los Angeles Charger, while the Patriots play host to the Philadelphia Eagles.
There’s more than enough to keep things interesting before we can watch the rest of the AFC East in action. This is your open thread for today’s game, including a poll for each matchup.
Here’s the full slate of 1 p.m. EDT games:
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Here’s the 4 p.m. EDT slate of games for Week 1:
- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Dolphins at Chargers
- Eagles at Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Then the nightcap game at 8:20 p.m. EDT:
Let’s have some fun and take a vote to see what Buffalo Rumblings readers think will happen throughout the day.
