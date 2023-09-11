Bills vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

The Buffalo Bills open up their 2023 season in New Jersey against the New York Jets on Monday night. This AFC East clash should be much more interesting than in past years as the Jets have added some solid players at key positions. One such player served as a role model for Bills quarterback Josh Allen growing up: quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Emotions should be running high on Monday as it will be safety Damar Hamlin’s first regular-season game back since collapsing on the field after suffering from cardiac arrest near the end of last season. Hamlin played well in all three preseason games this season, racking up 10 tackles and continuing to be an inspiration to many. All eyes will be on him under as he embarks on his comeback bathed in the late evening glow of MetLife Stadium’s lights.

Some believe that the Jets are the biggest challenge to the Bills, who have won the division the past three years. A few have even picked them to take over as AFC East Champions this season. However, the Bills still have Josh Allen, who seems to play his best football in primetime games.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the game live.

Bills-Jets game details

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 p.m. EDT

8:15 p.m. EDT Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Referee: Carl Cheffers

Bills-Jets betting line

Line: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Jets TV info

Television broadcast: ABC and ESPN

ABC and Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Bills-Jets stream info

Bills-Jets radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

