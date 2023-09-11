It’s finally here: the Buffalo Bills kick off the 2023 season tonight in primetime, taking on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football!
Before the Bills and Jets square off for the first time this year, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know, from game previews and predictions to how to follow along with the action from home.
Game night: Bills open the season at the Jets
From the moment the NFL schedule was released, football fans circled tonight’s showdown between the Josh Allen-led Bills and Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in a game with major implications in the AFC East.
Catch up on keys to the game, read a tale of the tape to see where the Bills have the advantage in their season opener, explore how Buffalo should go about attacking the Jets’ light defensive boxes, and find out why safety Damar Hamlin’s regular-season return to the Bills might have to wait another week.
- Capaccio: Bills at Jets: Sal’s keys, notes and stats - WGR 550
- Bills-Jets Scouting Report: A Josh Allen rushing stat near the goal line that will blow your mind - Buffalo News
- PlayAction column: How Bills attack Jets’ light defensive boxes will be key - Buffalo News
- Five key questions Buffalo Bills defense must answer as season begins - Democrat & Chronicle
- An emotional, ear-splitting atmosphere expected for Bills at Jets on Monday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
- Ryan O’Halloran: Time for hoping is over – let’s play Bills football - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills have chance to end this Aaron Rodgers streak when team takes on Jets in Week 1 - newyorkupstate.com
- Terrel Bernard dipping into dot as Bills’ new middle linebacker - Buffalo News
- Report: Hamlin to be a healthy scratch Monday against Jets - WGR 550
- Bills safety Damar Hamlin not expected to play in opener vs. Jets - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin not expected to play in Bills’ opener, sources say - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills’ Damar Hamlin expected to be healthy inactive for ‘MNF’ game vs. Jets: Sources - The Athletic (subscription required)
Week 1 predictions Bills vs. Jets
We hear from Bills beat writers and football pundits on how they see the Monday Night Football showdown between the Bills and the Jets playing out.
- How we see it: News writers pick Bills-Jets season opener - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills writers defend their prediction for Bills vs Jets on MNF: ‘NY’s hype train gets derailed’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Jets vs. Bills spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for season opening Monday Night Football - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Game Predictions | Bills at Jets | Monday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
- Keys to the game and Sal’s prediction for Bills vs Jets Monday Night Football game - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills 2023 season: Big thoughts heading into Jets game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Could the ‘Hard Knocks’ bounce benefit Jets? - Buffalo News
How to watch Bills vs. Jets
All the ways Bills fans can follow along as Buffalo travels to New Jersey to take on the Jets in Week 1.
- Charter Spectrum reaches deal with Disney to end blackout of channels - Buffalo News
- How to watch Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football - ESPN
- Bills at Jets | How to watch, stream & listen | MNF Week 1 - BuffaloBills.com
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets on Monday Night Football, even if you have Spectrum (updated) - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Find out whether Josh Allen can become a smarter runner, explore how rookie Dalton Kincaid’s arrival coincides with Buffalo’s emphasis on employing two-tight end personnel, analyze how long the Bills’ Super Bowl window will remain open, and more!
- Different Josh: Can Bills quarterback’s vow to be smarter about running stand up? - Buffalo News
- Shifting priorities: Bills’ addition of Dalton Kincaid signals emphasis on two-tight end personnel - Buffalo News
- How long can Bills remain Super Bowl contenders? - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Erik Brady: Bills had to wait for prime-time spotlight, but it finally arrived 50 years ago - Buffalo News
- 4 recent Buffalo players tally losses in Week 1: Tracking former Bills around the NFL - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Jets, 2023 season opener: What to look for - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch at the New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five New York Jets to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: For the second year in a row, Bills have the opportunity to steal thunder Week 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Jets, 2023 NFL Week 1: Five (or more) questions with Gang Green Nation - Buffalo Rumblings
- Are Christian Benford and Terrel Bernard ready to start for the Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Pregame Rumblings with special guest Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Jets TV schedule: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Week 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- A Visit from St. Nickel-Defense - Buffalo Rumblings
