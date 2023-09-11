It’s finally here: the Buffalo Bills kick off the 2023 season tonight in primetime, taking on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football!

Before the Bills and Jets square off for the first time this year, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know, from game previews and predictions to how to follow along with the action from home.

Game night: Bills open the season at the Jets

From the moment the NFL schedule was released, football fans circled tonight’s showdown between the Josh Allen-led Bills and Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in a game with major implications in the AFC East.

Catch up on keys to the game, read a tale of the tape to see where the Bills have the advantage in their season opener, explore how Buffalo should go about attacking the Jets’ light defensive boxes, and find out why safety Damar Hamlin’s regular-season return to the Bills might have to wait another week.

Week 1 predictions Bills vs. Jets

We hear from Bills beat writers and football pundits on how they see the Monday Night Football showdown between the Bills and the Jets playing out.

How to watch Bills vs. Jets

All the ways Bills fans can follow along as Buffalo travels to New Jersey to take on the Jets in Week 1.

Even more Bills news and notes

Find out whether Josh Allen can become a smarter runner, explore how rookie Dalton Kincaid’s arrival coincides with Buffalo’s emphasis on employing two-tight end personnel, analyze how long the Bills’ Super Bowl window will remain open, and more!

