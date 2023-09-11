Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets face off tonight in the first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2023 NFL season. In what should be a supercharged atmosphere at MetLife Stadium, the new-look Jets will look to show all those watching that the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills are ripe for defeat. Buffalo, on the other hand, will try to show that tales of their imminent demise are much exaggerated.

Last year, the Bills and the Jets played two tight, hard-fought games. The Jets emerged victorious in the first meeting, winning 20-17 on their home turf in November. Buffalo returned the favor a few weeks later, winning 20-12 in a snowy December game in Orchard Park. Two of Buffalo’s three lowest scoring outputs of the 2022 regular season came in meetings with the Jets and their tremendous defense.

This year, both teams look a bit different. Buffalo has some new starters in key places, namely at middle linebacker and at slot receiver, but the Jets have the biggest name of the newcomers in quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is ready to show that, regardless of the competition, the division is still his.

Our open thread for the first half of tonight’s game is here, friends. Be civil to each other. Remember to toggle your comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. And, on this 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, let us continue to keep the promise made on that day never to forget the memories of those we lost.

Enjoy the game wherever you may be. Go Bills!