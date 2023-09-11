Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Week 1 inactives

The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 1 tilt with the New York Jets at full health. Only safety Micah Hyde appeared on the injury report at all this week, and he enters the game without an injury designation. The Jets, meanwhile, are also fairly healthy, although they have three players listed as questionable tonight—including both of their starting offensive tackles.

With so many players healthy tonight, the inactive list was mostly a mystery. Here are the players deemed healthy scratches tonight.

G Germain Ifedi

The former Jet is a healthy scratch in his first game with Buffalo. Ryan Van Demark is the swing tackle, and Ryan Bates can head outside in a pinch, as well.

T Alec Anderson

The young, versatile lineman is a healthy scratch, as he’ll have to wait at least another week for his regular-season debut. David Edwards and Ryan Bates are active as the interior offensive line reserves.

DE Kingsley Jonathan

The Syracuse alum is a healthy scratch, as the Bills roll with four players on the edge in A.J. Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, and Shaq Lawson.

CB Kaiir Elam

Last year’s first-round pick is a healthy scratch in the season opener. Buffalo goes with only Dane Jackson behind Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford at outside corner.

S Damar Hamlin

This news leaked earlier today, but Buffalo will go with slot corner Cam Lewis as the fourth safety behind Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Taylor Rapp tonight.

Here are the Jets’ inactive players: