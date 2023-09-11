Look: The Bills are in the building

The Buffalo Bills are in the house at MetLife stadium!
Can always count on Dion to make a fashion statement. pic.twitter.com/l6Q2KxyvzK— Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 11, 2023
Leonard Floyd and O’Cyrus Torrence arrive at MetLife Stadium for their first games with the Bills #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/fmUa88265H— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 11, 2023
Johnny Cash would be proud watching Matt Milano walk in the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/HcSjozu9op— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 11, 2023
He won the CB2 battle in preseason.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 11, 2023
But does Christian Benford play every snap?
We'll find out tonight. #Bills pic.twitter.com/F9WTYx187e
Josh Allen has arrived. The Bills QB has an 11-3 record in primetime. pic.twitter.com/oGdpyHFstX— Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 11, 2023
#Bills Von Miller walks back to the locker room after looking at the field during a weather delay prior to playing the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/yS66ZSCoSc— Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) September 11, 2023
Loading comments...