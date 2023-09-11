 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers injures ankle — questionable to return, per report

On his first drive with the Jets, Rodgers has to exit the game

By Rachel Auberger
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Just four minutes into his first game as a member of the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave the field assisted by trainers.

On a first down, courtesy of a defensive holding penalty by the Buffalo Bills, Bills’ edge rusher Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers, who then simply sat on the turf and did not get up. Trainers rushed to the field and in less time than it would have taken the network to break for a commercial, they had the 19-year veteran hobbling to the sidelines.

A cart was brought to the blue medical tent where Rodgers had been escorted before the Jets listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Rodgers was quickly replaced by Zach Wilson who, although completing two passes, was not able to gain a first down.

Early in the second quarter it was reported that after leaving the X-Ray room, Rodgers headed directly to the Jets’ locker room in a boot, an indication that he would likely not be returning to the game.

