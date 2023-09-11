Bills vs Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers injures ankle — questionable to return, per report

Just four minutes into his first game as a member of the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave the field assisted by trainers.

On a first down, courtesy of a defensive holding penalty by the Buffalo Bills, Bills’ edge rusher Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers, who then simply sat on the turf and did not get up. Trainers rushed to the field and in less time than it would have taken the network to break for a commercial, they had the 19-year veteran hobbling to the sidelines.

Leonard Floyd sacks Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers comes up visibly limping and then goes to the ground. Jets athletic training staff out to look at him. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 12, 2023

A cart was brought to the blue medical tent where Rodgers had been escorted before the Jets listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Rodgers was quickly replaced by Zach Wilson who, although completing two passes, was not able to gain a first down.

Early in the second quarter it was reported that after leaving the X-Ray room, Rodgers headed directly to the Jets’ locker room in a boot, an indication that he would likely not be returning to the game.