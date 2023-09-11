Bills vs. Jets, Week 1 MNF: Second-half open thread

Well just as all of Bills Mafia, nothing’s gone as expected to this point in the game. The Buffalo Bills took the field first, losing the coin toss to the New York Jets. After a few promising completions, quarterback Josh Allen misfired and the team was forced to punt. After 30 game minutes, the Bills lead the Jets 13-3. Play-by-play announcer didn’t think quarterback Josh Allen looked great, but “pretty good.” Thanks Joe!

Just four minutes into his first regular-season game as a Jet, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was taken down on what appeared to be a fairly routine tackle for a sack. Rodgers stood up then quickly sat back down before being helped off the field. Rodgers would head to the blue medical tent prior to taking a cart to the locker room for x-rays. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters told audiences that x-rays were ruled negative, but that Rodgers’ night was indeed over.

A social media post by Dr. Mark Adickes had other thoughts about the potential injury Rodgers suffered:

Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday.

Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case. pic.twitter.com/MQFjdPHxCX — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 12, 2023

While we all certainly hope for the best with Rodgers, this night is about far more than one person on that messy MetLife turf. The Jets may have a bigger concern beyond Rodgers’ injury, and that’s their line’s ability to pass protect.

But for the rest of tonight, Zach Wilson is Gang Green’s guy. And Troy Aikman is wont to say: “Just a terrible decision by Zach Wilson.”

So a lot to digest about the home team. But the Buffalo Bills are still one of the most dangerous teams, and on a mission to reach new heights this season. There’s a lot of work to be done, no matter the outcome of tonight, but it’s good to see the magic we’ve come to expect on offense is

Quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the pair’s first touchdown connection of the 2023 NFL season. Later, linebacker Matt Milano picked off Wilson and decided to let the backup QB know about the mistake he just made. The Bills would add another field goal before heading in for the half.

The hope is that the Jets continue to largely ignore their fleet of running backs. On two carries, Breece Hall gained 109 yards. Buffalo’s run defense looks terrible.

Here’s your second-half thread for the conclusion of tonight’s game. Go Bills!