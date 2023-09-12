Bills-Raiders Week 2 Opening Odds — Buffalo remains big favorites for home opener

As of publishing, and heading into their clash with the Buffalo Bills, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves as 9-point underdogs over on DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Raiders’ resilience and determination, as demonstrated in their Week 1 victory, give them confidence as they face the odds. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s clutch performance on the go-ahead drive underscores the potential of the Raiders’ passing game.

As the only team in their division to emerge victorious in Week 1, the Raiders are poised to make their mark in the 2023 season. Now, all eyes turn to Orchard Park, NY, where the Las Vegas Raiders will aim to prove themselves against the Buffalo Bills — a team that will look to even their record in Week 2 after falling in overtime to the New York Jets Monday night.

A significant factor in the Raiders’ Week 1 win was the performance of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter. With the game hanging in the balance, Garoppolo demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion. During the Raiders’ go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, he exhibited poise and accuracy. Going 4-of-5 for 60 yards, including a touchdown, Garoppolo showcased his leadership and playmaking skills when it mattered most. He had three completions on the drive of 10+ air yards, his most on any drive since Week 6 of last season.

Time will tell how much the line changes, if at all, for the Bills following a disastrous outing at MetLife Stadium. Logging on social media reveals an overflow of negativity about the Bills, who looked more like the team that exited the 2022 NFL playoffs than the team that entered the 2022 NFL regular season.

How do you feel about the Raiders coming into Western New York? Is the line accurate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and stay plugged in with Buffalo Rumblings all week for all the latest news and updates on the Buffalo Bills.