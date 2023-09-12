Bills Reacts Survey Week 2: Trouble in Allentown?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

One week into the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL regular season, things don’t shine quite the way they did last season at this time. Josh Allen and the Bills put on a clinic as they dismantled the then-reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Season to season, things can drastically change. Teams lose and add players, and the pecking order often rearranges as teams chase each other. While Allen has shined bright on the biggest stage, his performance Monday night bewildered many within Bills Mafia.

Any professional football coach will preach “do your 1/11th.” For Allen in MetLife Stadium, the message appeared lost in translation — in its place a suddenly and often erratic and haphazard approach to professional football.

After one game this season, is Allen’s current play a troubling trend (carried over from last year’s playoff loss), a brief career dip, or the product of still believing he has to do too much too often? There were moments Monday night where Allen simply appeared careless, taking a YOLO attitude with him to the line of scrimmage. In fairness, he faced plenty of heat from the Jets’ defensive front — which was expected. Time will tell if the Bills’ offensive line has improved enough, or if what happened on Monday Night Football is a harbinger of bigger concerns as it relates to Allen’s play. If the latter, then we might need to re-assess our expectations for Allen this season.

Given the nature of the NFL, where every week feels like a playoff game, it’s easy for fans to get riled up about each and every poor performance. The reality is, it’s a 17-game season and league-wide parity has all but guaranteed a dog fight every week.

Still, it’s natural to be concerned about Josh Allen at this point. But just how concerned, if at all, are you — and about the team’s general direction at this point in a very young season?

Let your voice be heard in this week’s poll! We’ll publish the results here at Buffalo Rumblings later in the week, ahead of this weekend’s Week 2 home opener.