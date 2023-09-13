One-Stat Recap: Allen fails in “MNF” opener

Well, that’s definitely not how the Buffalo Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen wanted to start the season. Allen “led” the Bills in mistakes in their Monday Night Football defeat to the New York Jets, who were without Aaron Rodgers for nearly the entire game.

Allen accounted for four turnovers on Monday night — three interceptions and one fumble. All three of his interceptions went to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead. If we count interceptions as receptions, Whitehead was tied with Garrett Wilson as New York’s leading receiver at the time of his final interception. Wilson eventually took the lead on the Jets’ game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. Whitehead still finished tied for second with Dalvin Cook.

The blame for the loss isn’t solely on Allen, but he should shoulder a majority of it. The Jets’ defense has proven hard to beat for the Bills, and Allen helped make it even more difficult through his costly mistakes Monday night.