The Buffalo Bills were in position to earn an ugly season-opening win on the road against the New York Jets, until quarterback Josh Allen committed three second-half turnovers as the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets rallied for a 22-16 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

With the dust having settled from a disappointing and inexplicable setback vs. the Jets, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks provides key observations, takeaways, analysis and positional report cards from the setback.

Observations, report cards, lessons learned from loss to Jets

Josh Allen threw three interceptions and fumbled away a snap as Buffalo’s offense failed to get into a rhythm in its opening game, losing on a walk-off punt return for a touchdown following an uninspiring opening drive in overtime.

Read how Allen delivered an eerily similar performance from the last time he faced the Jets, why Stefon Diggs was brilliant, how Buffalo’s 12 personnel worked, and how rookie Christian Benford has hit the ground running as Buffalo’s CB2. Plus, positional grades, offer up report cards, the lessons learned from the loss, and more.

Even more from season-opening loss

Key players who influenced Buffalo’s Week 1 loss, explore whether the game-winning punt return for a touchdown should have been called back for a tripping penalty, hear from Josh Allen, Sean McDermott and others after the loss, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings