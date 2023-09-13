The Buffalo Bills were in position to earn an ugly season-opening win on the road against the New York Jets, until quarterback Josh Allen committed three second-half turnovers as the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets rallied for a 22-16 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.
With the dust having settled from a disappointing and inexplicable setback vs. the Jets, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks provides key observations, takeaways, analysis and positional report cards from the setback.
Observations, report cards, lessons learned from loss to Jets
Josh Allen threw three interceptions and fumbled away a snap as Buffalo’s offense failed to get into a rhythm in its opening game, losing on a walk-off punt return for a touchdown following an uninspiring opening drive in overtime.
Read how Allen delivered an eerily similar performance from the last time he faced the Jets, why Stefon Diggs was brilliant, how Buffalo’s 12 personnel worked, and how rookie Christian Benford has hit the ground running as Buffalo’s CB2. Plus, positional grades, offer up report cards, the lessons learned from the loss, and more.
- Observations: Bills drop bitterly disappointing season opener to Jets in all-around failure
- Josh Allen’s four turnovers lead to ‘eerily similar’ Bills loss to New York Jets - Buffalo News
- Graham: Quintessential Josh Allen plays absent, Bills star QB not playing as advertised - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Josh Allen - Turnovers product of ‘trying to force the ball’ - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Josh Allen, Bills melt down in brutal loss to Aaron Rodgers-less Jets on MNF (instant observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills-Jets rewind: Does Josh Allen need to help his offensive line more? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Geary: Are Bills capable of maximizing Josh Allen as is? - WGR 550
- Three questions: Contemplating why the Jets have Josh Allen’s number - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen, Bills implode in terrible overtime loss to Jets - Democrat & Chronicle
- Upon Further Review: Stefon Diggs was brilliant, but Bills lacked second receiving option against Jets - Buffalo News
- Bills observations: Why wasn’t Sean McDermott more aggressive against the Jets? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Ken Dorsey Watch vs. Jets: ‘12’ personnel plan was prevalent - Buffalo News
- Mark Gaughan: Bills leaned on 12 personnel and it kinda worked - Buffalo News
- Christian Benford solidifies starting role by taking every snap against Jets - Buffalo News
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills at Jets | Week 1 - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills rookie passes first test vs. tough Jets defense (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Report card: Passing game, coaching get ‘F’ grades after ugly loss - Buffalo News
- Bills report card: Josh Allen was horrendous and inexplicably lost to Zach Wilson-led Jets - Democrat & Chronicle
- Kramer: Bills grades: Week 1 at Jets - WGR 550
Even more from season-opening loss
Key players who influenced Buffalo’s Week 1 loss, explore whether the game-winning punt return for a touchdown should have been called back for a tripping penalty, hear from Josh Allen, Sean McDermott and others after the loss, and more!
- Plays that shaped the game: Big Breece Hall run foils Bills’ defensive efforts - Buffalo News
- ESPN analyst: Jets punt return touchdown should have been called back - Buffalo News
- Did Jets get away with a trip on game-winning punt return vs. Bills? - newyorkupstate.com
- Jets-Bills draws 22.6 million viewers, most in ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’ history - The Athletic (subscription required)
- We didn’t play to our standard’ | Bills address missed opportunities in Monday Night Football loss - BuffaloBills.com
- After loss to Jets, Bills’ Josh Allen has harsh words for the man responsible: himself - newyorkupstate.com
