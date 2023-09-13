Bills vs. Raiders broadcast map: Coast to coast

The Buffalo Bills are back to their regular 1 p.m. EDT time slot on Sunday as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills will look to bounce back in their home opener after a tough Monday night loss against their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. Quarterback Josh Allen was having a particularly off-day, accounting for the team’s four turnovers and looking frustrated for much of the game.

The Raiders, on the other hand, were able to eke out a close win against the Denver Broncos. Led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the team did just enough to defeat their division opponent. However, some of the same issues that plagued them last year began to creep up again, and the defense had its share of struggles. It should be an interesting — and important — game for the Bills and people on both coasts should be able to view it.

Per 506sports.com, areas in blue will receive the aforementioned Bills vs. Raiders game, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call. Areas in red will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (Ian Eagle and Charles Davis); green portions will be watching the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan); and the three yellow splotches will get the Los Angeles Chargers against the Tennessee Titans (Tom McCarthy, James Lofton and Jay Feely).