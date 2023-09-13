 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs Raiders: First injury report of Week 2 is even less worrisome than Week 1

Mitch Morse with a finger injury that didn’t keep him out of practice is all that has been spotted so far this week

By Rachel Auberger
Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener on Sunday, they posted a fairly clean injury list today.

Only center Mitch Morse’s name appeared today. While he was a full participant, it’s notable that the Bills only conducted a walk-through practice today due to the short week between their season opener two days ago and their upcoming home opener.

Morse’s injury isn’t overly concerning, however, as it’s to the middle finger on his non-snapping hand and shouldn’t keep him out of action this week. In fact, it didn’t keep him out of action on Monday.

It looks as if the nine-year-veteran and anchor of Buffalo’s offensive line injured his hand in the third quarter of Monday night’s game. In the video below, Morse can be seen helping fend off New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and then kneeling on the ground while inspecting his left hand. Morse finished the game, recording 100% of the team’s offensive snaps, but did have x-rays taken after the game.

I would expect that Morse will be active on game day, even if he has a little extra tape on his hand.

We will update with any information on the Raiders’ injury report when it becomes available.

