Bills vs Raiders: First injury report of Week 2 is even less worrisome than Week 1

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener on Sunday, they posted a fairly clean injury list today.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/IVxuBbhFMc — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 13, 2023

Only center Mitch Morse’s name appeared today. While he was a full participant, it’s notable that the Bills only conducted a walk-through practice today due to the short week between their season opener two days ago and their upcoming home opener.

Morse’s injury isn’t overly concerning, however, as it’s to the middle finger on his non-snapping hand and shouldn’t keep him out of action this week. In fact, it didn’t keep him out of action on Monday.

It looks as if the nine-year-veteran and anchor of Buffalo’s offensive line injured his hand in the third quarter of Monday night’s game. In the video below, Morse can be seen helping fend off New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and then kneeling on the ground while inspecting his left hand. Morse finished the game, recording 100% of the team’s offensive snaps, but did have x-rays taken after the game.

#Bills Mitch Morse finger injury.



Morse injured his index or middle finger while blocking on the play below. Can’t see how he hurt it but he’s working it out & got x-rays later.



Fortunately, this was on his non-snapping hand which makes this injury not concerning. pic.twitter.com/zp0yQmOqph — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) September 13, 2023

I would expect that Morse will be active on game day, even if he has a little extra tape on his hand.

We will update with any information on the Raiders’ injury report when it becomes available.