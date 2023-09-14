Vikings at Eagles ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick and open thread

Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), 8:20 p.m. EDT (Amazon Prime TV)

With one week in the books, Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football matchup for Week 2 pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are looking to bounce back this week while the Eagles look to make improvements towards resembling the team they were for the majority of last season. With intriguing story lines and standout players on both sides of the field, this game promises to be an exciting clash.

Eagles Need To Get Back To Their Identity

Philadelphia managed to survive a relentless comeback attempt, earning a hard-fought victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1. However, their performance raised concerns about the team’s ability to replicate the dominant form that led them to the Super Bowl just seven months prior. The Eagles will need to address their second-half struggles if they hope to regain their championship aspirations.

Vikings’ Offensive Potential

Minnesota lost their opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But even in defeat there’s valuable lessons learned. The Vikings showcased a potent offensive unit led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who flawlessly connected with his dynamic duo of receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The pair combined for an impressive 13 receptions, 211 yards, and a touchdown. This showing should raise concerns for Minnesota’s NFC North rivals as they prepare to face this formidable offensive threat.

The Matchup

The Vikings’ success hinges on their ability to exploit the outstanding talent of Justin Jefferson. Known for his speed and route-running prowess, Jefferson poses a significant challenge for any defense. Getting the ball to Jefferson early and often could prove decisive for Minnesota, especially given his chemistry with Cousins as demonstrated in their opening game. The Eagles on the other hand, have one of the best rosters in the entire league. They’ll just have to get back to playing like it. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t impressed me as much as a passer the way he has for a lot of other people. We’ll see what Hurts brings to the table tonight.

Spence’s Bottom Line

Despite being labeled as 7-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Minnesota Vikings possess the firepower to overcome the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Their offensive potential and the ability to exploit Jefferson’s skills should help them secure a convincing victory.

I’m plugging in with a final score prediction of 31-20, the Vikings are poised to bounce back and assert their offensive dominance in this NFC Showdown.

Parlay Suggestion

TNF Parlay Tally: 1-0

Last week, I gave away free money if you made the bet. Let’s repeat this every week.