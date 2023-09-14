In summarizing his dreadful performance during the Buffalo Bills’ 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Josh Allen said he has “got to play smarter football,” a statement all Bills fans would agree with following Allen’s four-turnover outing.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing more from Allen on what else he needs to correct moving forward if the Bills are to once again contend for the Super Bowl.

QB Josh Allen: I’ve ‘got to play smarter football’

Allen on Wednesday told the media that the areas he specifically focused on during the long offseason got away from him during Monday’s disheartening loss to the Jets. Plus, we hear from head coach Sean McDermott on where the Bills as a team need to improve heading into their Week 2 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Remembering former Bills WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams, a Buffalo native who played college football for Syracuse University and made it to the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has passed away, according to his agent. Williams was hospitalized in Tampa last week after a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed and on life support. Williams was 36 years old.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn about the new food offerings available at Highmark Stadium this year, see how far the Bills fell in the NFL’s power rankings, and hear what wide receiver Stefon Diggs had to say to Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin after Irvin criticized Diggs.

