Quick Out: Las Vegas Raiders Opponent Preview

The Buffalo Bills look to rebound from a very disappointing loss in their season opener against New York Jets, by welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders for Buffalo’s first home game of the 2023 NFL season. Read on for a quick overview of the Raiders.

2022 Season Recap

The Raiders finished 6-11 in their 2022 campaign and were third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. They didn’t make the playoffs.

Head Coach: Josh McDaniels

2023 is McDaniels’ fourth season as an NFL head coach. Last year was his first season running the Raiders and prior to this he spent two seasons at the helm of the Denver Broncos. The few hours he spent as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts don’t appear in the record books. McDaniels is of course known largely for his 13 seasons as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. McDaniels is 18-28-0 (0.391%) as a head coach.

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi

Lombardi is in his second season as the Raiders’ OC. This is his first stint as an NFL OC. He followed McDaniels to Las Vegas from the Patriots where he was their wide receivers coach the two previous seasons. His offense finished last year ranked 12th in both yards and points per game. They are currently ranked 22nd in yards per game and 20th in points per game through one week of the 2023 season.

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

Graham is in his fifth season as an NFL DC and his second season running the defense in Vegas. He was previously the DC for the New York Giants for two seasons and the Miami Dolphins for a season before that. His defense was ranked 28th in yards per game and 26th in points per game last season. So far the Raiders are 10th in yards per game and eighth in points per game in 2023.

Starters, Offense

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo RB: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs FB: Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson WR: Davante Adams

Davante Adams WR: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers WR: Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow TE: Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper LT: Kolton Miller

Kolton Miller LG: Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham C: Andre James

Andre James RG: Greg Van Roten

Greg Van Roten RT: Jermaine Eluemunor

Starters, Defense