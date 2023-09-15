The Buffalo Bills were expected to have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, but that high-flying offense faltered under the bright lights during a 22-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Quarterback Josh Allen struggled mightily in the season opener, tossing three interceptions and losing a fumble as the Bills offense managed only one touchdown in the loss. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on what the Bills can do to improve their offense heading into Week 2’s clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.
How Bills can improve disappointing offense
After the disappointing showing vs. the Jets, Josh Allen, Ken Dorsey and the Bills are eager to get their offense back on track. Read what Buffalo can do to get better on offense, including why Allen and the Bills should look to incorporate more of their play makers into the offense.
- Dorsey wants to get back to playing smart football - WGR 550
- How Buffalo Bills can shore up offense after disappointing Week 1? - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog
- Inside the Bills: Dalton Kincaid’s promising start shows there is a lot to build on - Buffalo News
- Stefon Diggs: “I Feel Like a Superhero Right Now” | Buffalo Bills - BuffaloBills.com
Leonard Floyd, Christian Benford stand out vs. Jets
While Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense was sluggish vs. the Jets, defensive end Leonard Floyd enjoyed a solid debut performance for the Bills, while newly anointed CB2 starter Christian Benford impressed his teammates during the season opener. Plus, here from long snapper Reid Ferguson on what went wrong on the low punt snap that led to the Jets’ game-winning punt return.
- Leonard Floyd’s solid Bills debut forecasts strong games to come - Buffalo News
- Bills cornerback makes plays ‘that should be shown on SportsCenter,’ impresses teammates - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills Notebook: Reid Ferguson takes blame for low snap on Jets’ game-winning punt return touchdown - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
The latest Bills’ injury report, updated information on where Bills fans can buy the cheapest seats for the home opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, details on how Bills fans can attend play-by-play voice John Murphy’s book signing, and more!
- Bills have clean injury report; Meyers out for Raiders - WGR 550
- How much are Bills vs. Raiders tickets? Where to buy cheapest seats for Bills 2023 home opener - newyorkupstate.com
- How Bills fans can attend John Murphy’s book signing on Sept. 16 at the Bills Store - BuffaloBills.com
- Stefon Diggs critical of Bills reporter’s ‘hurtful’ comments - ESPN
- Buffalo Bills reporter apologizes for hot mic joke about Stefon Diggs - USA Today
