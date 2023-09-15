Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Open Thread

Hello again, Rumblers!

We’re dusting off an old favorite this week as we get into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. We’ve got a couple more days before the Bills take the field, and after a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week. I know I do!

My daughter is in 7th grade now and had her first volleyball scrimmage on Thursday. When we went to go in the school after a 45-minute drive, there weren’t any cars in the parking lot and the extreior doors were closed and locked. We found one that was open and made our way to the gym. There were a handful of 7th grade parents we knew... and no one else. Turns out people don’t attend scrimmages. Who knew!? Not the newbie parents, that’s for sure, and not our first-year coach who gave us all the scrimmage info. We were told not to cheer but we could stay since we had already made the trek.

It just added to a week that started with the Bills loss, the postgame overreactions, a hot mic at a team press conference, and a bunch of other miscues. Here’s hoping to this weekend cleansing all the problems with a nice, normal Sunday early afternoon Bills win.

Hit up the comments section and I’ll swing back to chat!