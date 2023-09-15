Bills vs Raiders: Final injury report before game day

For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills have a clean injury report and their entire roster ready for game day.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/VDV1jkQkLl — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 15, 2023

The only blemish on the team’s injury report at all this week was Mitch Morse. The veteran center had injured his thumb midway through the Bills’ Week 1 loss to the New York Jets. However, the injury — for which Morse must be getting some sort of treatment since his name is on the weekly report — hasn’t been enough to keep him sidelined. As expected, Morse has no designation for Sunday’s game and will be available to start.

The Bills’ opponents, however, haven’t had the same luck this week. The Las Vegas Raiders will be coming to Highmark Stadium with two of their starters already ruled out.

As expected, WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is OUT for the #Raiders at the Bills. As is DE Chandler Jones.https://t.co/8JCVJ8pOc9 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers suffered a concussion as the Raiders squeezed out a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. The play, which cost the Broncos an unnecessary roughness penalty, has kept the wide receiver in concussion protocol all week.

The other player ruled out for the Raiders has been missing for two weeks due to “personal reasons.” Defensive end Chandler Jones has yet to touch the practice field or playing field and a report earlier this week indicated that the end of this situation isn’t in sight.

The good news for Las Vegas is that they had a rather extensive injury list all week (with as many as eight players listed by yesterday), but only Meyers and Jones have been ruled out. In fact, no one else is even listed as questionable.