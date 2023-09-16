The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday afternoon in the team’s home opener at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills are looking to bounce back from a disheartening, 22-16 setback vs. the New York Jets in the opener, while the Raiders eked out a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in their opener.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing Buffalo’s home opener vs. the Raiders, including discussing how Buffalo needs to do better at stopping Josh Jacobs and the Raiders’ rushing attack, and how QB Josh Allen needs to take better care of the football if the Bills are to get their first win of the year.
Previewing Week 2 vs. the Raiders
In Week 1, Buffalo’s defense allowed the New York Jets to average 6.1 yards per carry (172 total rushing yards), the fourth most rushing yards allowed in Week 1. Buffalo knows it faces a tall task in trying to contain Josh Jacobs.
Linked below: What head coach Sean McDermott has been focusing on when it comes to shoring up the run defense, see how successful the Bills have been in home openers under McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, previewing what the Raiders’ offense will look like under quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and hear from McDermott and other Bills on what Josh Allen needs to do to correct his problems with turnovers.
- Buffalo Bills aim to strengthen run defense against Josh Jacobs, Raiders - Buffalo News
- Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Raiders | Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills will try to bounce back in Week 2 home game: Here’s what to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Can Josh Allen fix his turnover issues? Here’s what Bills coaches, players say - Democrat & Chronicle
- SIMON: What I’m watching for when the Bills host the Raiders - WGR 550
- Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams face off in Buffalo - BuffaloBills.com
- Coach Previews The Home Opener Against The Raiders | Buffalo Bills | The Sean McDermott Show - BuffaloBills.com
- ‘We’re back to work now’ | How Bills veterans showing their leadership going into Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- Graham: Bills can prove Las Vegas wrong by making statement against Raiders - The Athletic (subscription required)
- LISTEN: McDermott knows Raiders will be a tough test - WGR 550
Final injury report: Bills vs. Raiders
For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be almost fully healthy when they take on the Raiders, with only center Mitch Morse (thumb) listed on the final injury report. Morse is expected to play, while two Raiders—WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DE Chandler Jones (personal) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
- Bills healthy as the host the Las Vegas Raiders - WGR 550
- Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers ruled out with concussion - ESPN
- Bills injury report vs. Raiders | Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- Former Syracuse football star calls out Raiders owner after being ruled out vs. Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn how new safety Taylor Rapp is adjusting to a new role, hear from head coach Sean McDermott on the potential linebacker Terrel Bernard has to make a big leap in his second year, and more!
- Ryan O’Halloran: New team, new role for Bills’ Taylor Rapp - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Sean McDermott: ‘No Substitue’ For Matt Milano’s Experience in Terrel Bernard’s Development - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Suspending NFL games for injuries still reserved for most serious incidents - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Raiders broadcast map: Coast to coast - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Jets: Analysis of Buffalo’s run defense - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen just needs to be himself for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- SB Nation Reacts: What to make of Josh Allen’s Week 1? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty Recap: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
