The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday afternoon in the team’s home opener at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are looking to bounce back from a disheartening, 22-16 setback vs. the New York Jets in the opener, while the Raiders eked out a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in their opener.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing Buffalo’s home opener vs. the Raiders, including discussing how Buffalo needs to do better at stopping Josh Jacobs and the Raiders’ rushing attack, and how QB Josh Allen needs to take better care of the football if the Bills are to get their first win of the year.

Previewing Week 2 vs. the Raiders

In Week 1, Buffalo’s defense allowed the New York Jets to average 6.1 yards per carry (172 total rushing yards), the fourth most rushing yards allowed in Week 1. Buffalo knows it faces a tall task in trying to contain Josh Jacobs.

Linked below: What head coach Sean McDermott has been focusing on when it comes to shoring up the run defense, see how successful the Bills have been in home openers under McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, previewing what the Raiders’ offense will look like under quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and hear from McDermott and other Bills on what Josh Allen needs to do to correct his problems with turnovers.

Final injury report: Bills vs. Raiders

For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be almost fully healthy when they take on the Raiders, with only center Mitch Morse (thumb) listed on the final injury report. Morse is expected to play, while two Raiders—WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DE Chandler Jones (personal) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how new safety Taylor Rapp is adjusting to a new role, hear from head coach Sean McDermott on the potential linebacker Terrel Bernard has to make a big leap in his second year, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings